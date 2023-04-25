Motorcyclist seriously injured in Regional Road tunnels accident

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred at 7:45am in the southbound lanes of the Santa Venera tunnels.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Honda CRF motorcycle driven by the 25-year-old victim from Siġġiewi, a Ford Transit driven by a 60-year-old Żebbuġ resident, and a Citroen C3 driven by an Italian 31-year-old from Ħal Lija.

All drivers, including the victim, were men.

With impact, another car, a Toyota Passo also suffered damages.

The 25-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is underway.