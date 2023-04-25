Motorcyclist seriously injured in Regional Road tunnels accident
A motorcyclist, 25, suffered serious injuries after a collision with two other cars in the southbound lanes of the Santa Venera tunnels
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred at 7:45am in the southbound lanes of the Santa Venera tunnels.
Police said that a collision had occurred between a Honda CRF motorcycle driven by the 25-year-old victim from Siġġiewi, a Ford Transit driven by a 60-year-old Żebbuġ resident, and a Citroen C3 driven by an Italian 31-year-old from Ħal Lija.
All drivers, including the victim, were men.
With impact, another car, a Toyota Passo also suffered damages.
The 25-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is underway.