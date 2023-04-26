menu

Santa Venera tunnels closed after second accident involving motorcycles in two days

Regional Road was once again the scene of a head-on traffic accident after a motorcycle was wedged between the bumpers of two cars

26 April 2023, 11:15am
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Facebook
Santa Venera tunnels were once again the scene of a head-on traffic accident after a motorcycle was wedged between the bumpers of two cars.

Police have told MaltaToday that the accident occurred around 9:00am and no injuries have been reported as of yet.

This story is being continuously updated.

