Man remanded in custody after destructive rampage at family home

Acute drug addiction is understood to have been a factor in a man’s rampage at a Kalkara residence earlier this month, in which a 29-year-old man allegedly smashed furniture and appliances, terrifying his mother and slightly injuring his younger brothers.

The man appeared in court before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit on Thursday afternoon, under arrest, to answer to charges of causing his mother and brothers to fear that he would be violent towards them, threatening and attacking them and breaching the peace. He was also accused of causing slight injuries to his brothers, who are aged 21 and 26.

The man was further charged with damaging the kitchen table, as well as the stove, coffee machine, television, four vases, a picture frame, a freezer, a kitchen drawer and an air fryer, in addition to damaging the plastering.

A not-guilty plea was entered by the defendant’s legal aid lawyer, who also requested bail, informing the court that the man could not afford to pay a bail deposit.

Inspector Sheldon objected to the request for the man’s release, arguing that his family members had not yet testified. The man had an extensive drug problem, he said. “It is almost tangible. I don’t think he should be released on bail.”

The court rejected the defence’s request for bail in view of the fact that the principal witnesses had not yet testified and because the defendant’s drug addiction rendered him untrustworthy.

Upholding a subsequent request by the defence, the court ordered that the man be held at the forensic unit.