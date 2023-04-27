Accused in Baron Sant Cassia murder not fit to go on trial, defence experts testify

Lawyers for Carmelo Camilleri, have exhibited reports drawn up by a psychiatrist and a psychologist, both of whom separately concluded that the accused was not mentally fit to answer to the charges brought against him or stand trial.

Camilleri is due to go on trial for the 1988 murder of Baron Frank Sant Cassia.

Presiding judge Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera has now scheduled a sitting in May to hear psychiatrist Joe Cassar testify about his conclusions.

Taking the stand before the Criminal Court on Thursday, psychiatrist Anton Grech and psychologist Kristina Bettenzana testified about their reports which established that Camilleri was suffering from significant cognitive impairment as a result of a neurodegenerative condition such as vascular dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

He was also found to be suffering from anxiety, unable to read or write and have impaired factual and long-term memory.

“He is not capable of understanding and answering questions about concepts which are not simple, and is vulnerable to manipulation,” concluded Prof. Grech’s report. Dr. Bettenzana’s conclusion was similar: “Mr. Camilleri is NOT malingering. This means he is not exaggerating his symptoms of memory loss.”

In a brief cross-examination of the witnesses this morning, Camilleri’s lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta asked whether Mount Carmel Hospital was the right place for the defendant. Grech replied it was not and that if Camilleri had been his patient, he would not have been admitted there.

Camilleri is accused of fatally shooting Baron Sant Cassia at point-blank range on the grounds of his house, Castello Zammitello, in Mġarr in 1988.

He was charged with the wilful homicide of the baron in 2006, accused of carrying out the murder on the instructions of a third party.

His lawyers are insisting that Camilleri could not have formed the required criminal intent to be found guilty, arguing that although he was 33 years old at the time of the murder, a psychiatrist appointed by the court to assess him after his arrest had found Camilleri to have an IQ of around 50 and a mental age of between nine and 12 years old.