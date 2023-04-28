Vince Muscat interrogation video to be exhibited in proceedings against bomb suppliers

A recorded interrogation of one of the assassins who murdered Daphne Caruana Galizia is to be exhibited in proceedings against the alleged bomb suppliers.

The recording will be redacted in places where the subject discloses sensitive information about an ongoing investigation into a separate major crime.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided Friday’s sitting in the compilation of evidence against the Tal-Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, as well as Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, which was reopened so that the interrogation footage could be exhibited.

The men are facing charges relating to the separate murders of lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Together with its preliminary pleas, the defence had filed a separate request to the Criminal Court, asking it to order the reopening of the compilation of evidence, after it was noticed that the recordings had not been exhibited during the magisterial inquiry.

The statement in question is understood to have been released by Vincent Muscat as part of his unsuccessful bid for a Presidential pardon.

When the sitting in the newly-reopened compilation of evidence began on Friday, presiding Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo noted that the Criminal Court’s order, sending the acts back to the Court of Magistrates had been issued on March 29, but that the case file had only been delivered to her last week, due to an administrative mistake by Court staff.

The magistrate appointed an expert to examine the four DVDs and “remove those parts where the person being interrogated makes reference to facts which have nothing to do with the merits of this case.” The contents of the DVDs will also be transcribed and exhibited together with notes taken during the interrogation by Superintendent Keith Arnaud.

Inspector Shawn Pawney is prosecuting, assisted by lawyers Anthony Vella and Godwin Cini from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are representing Adrian Agius, Robert Agius. Abela also assisted Jamie Vella for this sitting, together with lawyer Ishmael Psaila. Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are representing Degiorgio in the proceedings.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi appeared for the parte civile.