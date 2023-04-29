menu

Boy, 11, run over by car in Pembroke on Friday evening

The boy is being treated for grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital

29 April 2023, 10:10am
by Luke Vella

An 11-year-old boy was grievously injured after he was run over by a car in Pembroke on Friday evening.

Police said that at around 7pm, it was informed of a traffic accident at Alamein Street in Pembroke.

From its preliminary investigations, it results that the boy was hit by a Dacia Sandero, driven by a 26-year-old man from Fgura.

The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

