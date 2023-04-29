menu

Man, woman hospitalised after late night crash in Ta' Xbiex

The passenger suffered grievous injuries while the driver got away with minor injuries

luke_vella
29 April 2023, 11:38am
by Luke Vella
1 min read
The accident occurred at around 2am at Triq Ix-Xatt (Photo: Police)
A woman and a man were injured in the early hours of Saturday morning after they crashed into a garage in Ta’ Xbiex.

Police said that an accident occurred at around 2am at Triq Ix-Xatt.

Its preliminary investigations show that the 28-year-old man from Birkirkara lost control of his Toyota Platz and crashed into a garage door.

A 35-year-old woman from Valletta was in the passenger seat.

Members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the victim on site, and an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital.

The woman suffered grievous injuries, while the driver got away with minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

