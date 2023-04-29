Man, woman hospitalised after late night crash in Ta' Xbiex

A woman and a man were injured in the early hours of Saturday morning after they crashed into a garage in Ta’ Xbiex.

Police said that an accident occurred at around 2am at Triq Ix-Xatt.

Its preliminary investigations show that the 28-year-old man from Birkirkara lost control of his Toyota Platz and crashed into a garage door.

A 35-year-old woman from Valletta was in the passenger seat.

Members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the victim on site, and an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital.

The woman suffered grievous injuries, while the driver got away with minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.