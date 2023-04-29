Man grievously injured in Qormi after hand gets caught in machinery

A 32-year-old man was grievously injured on a farm in Qormi after his hand got caught in some machinery.

Police said that at around 8.30 am on Saturday, it was informed of an accident at a farm in Sqaq iż-Żiemel, limits of Tal-Ħandaq in Qormi.

The man, that lives in Qormi, was carrying out some work when his hand got stuck in some machinery.

The Civil Protection Department and a medical team assisted the man before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the Occupational Health & Safety Authority was informed of the case.