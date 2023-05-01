Man in critical condition after falling off e-kick scooter in Santa Venera

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after falling off an e-kick scooter in Santa Venera, according to police.

In a statement, police said they received a report at 1:30am that a person was lying on the ground on Triq is-Soll in Santa Venera. The man appeared to have sustained injuries to the head.

Preliminary investigations conducted on site suggest that the man, of Romanian nationality and residing in Pietà, was riding an e-kick scooter and fell, resulting in the injuries.

A medical team administered first aid on the man and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. His injuries were certified to be of a serious nature.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima was informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.