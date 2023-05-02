Court denies bail to woman charged with false rape report against taxi driver

A woman has been remanded in custody after being charged with falsely claiming to have been raped by a driver she had hired through a popular ride-hailing app.

Police inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Andrew Agius Bonello charged 45-year old Louise Chetcuti Vassallo of St. Paul’s Bay, with having falsely accused the man of a crime that she knew he had not committed, taking a false oath and fabricating evidence.

The woman is understood to have filed a police report, claiming to have been raped by her Bolt driver after being taken to a secluded part of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, instead of to her home.

Tracking data gathered during the subsequent investigation, revealed that she had not been taken there, but to Pembroke.

The police told the court that during the drive home, the defendant propositioned sex to the driver, who had agreed. The driver, who was arrested and questioned for 12 hours before being released without charge, explained to the police that while on the way to her destination, she had asked to be taken to Pembroke.

Chetcuti Vassallo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her lawyer, Jason Grima, asked for bail. The prosecution objected to the request, as two civilians were yet to testify. One witness had been with the defendant at the place where they had been drinking before she left. The other witness is the Bolt driver whom she is accused of falsely reporting.

Inspector Busuttil pointed out to the fact that the driver spent 12 hours under unnecessary arrest. “Although these offences don’t carry big punishments, the man could have been jailed for a long time had the woman been believed.”

The defendant’s lawyer Jason Grima argued that the case was not a compilation of evidence. “It is serious, yes, but not enough to have a compilation of evidence.” He pointed out that the defendant has a clean criminal record. “It is the inspector’s subjective opinion. We are insisting that she did not make any false allegations,” he said.

He argued that Chetcuti Vassallo did not know the man and therefore there was no fear of her tracing him. Inspector Busuttil, however, pointed out that the app provides the name, surname and mobile number of the driver. “You have before you a married woman; her husband is here in court today to show his support, as is her father. She works as a company director and has a 16-year-old son,” Grima submitted, arguing that there was no need to remand the woman in custody.

The court, however, denied bail at this stage.