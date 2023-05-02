Police officer injured while breaking up fight next to clubbing hotspot

A police officer was slightly injured during a fight which broke out next to a popular nightclub establishment in San Gwann on Monday.

The police said their assistance was requested at around 10 pm in Triq Ħal-Għargur, Iklin.

The officer was injured while trying to breakup a fight involving a number of individuals.

Another individual involved in the fight also suffered injuries.

An ambulance took the injured persons to Mater Dei Hospital, where they were certified for their injuries.

The police are questioning individuals over the incident, a spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.