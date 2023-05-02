Man wanted by police in relation to pending court case
Anyone with any information on the individual is encouraged to contact the police
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracing Ibrahim Hassan Bare, who’s wanted in relation to a pending court case.
Anyone with any information on the individual is encouraged to contact the Police by sending a message via their Facebook page or by calling the Headquarters, even anonymously, on 21224001/119.
The public can also visit the nearest police station and quote the number 14/2023.