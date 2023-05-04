Rosianne Cutajar misses Mark Camilleri libel sitting for medical reasons

The libel case filed by Government MP Rosianne Cutajar against author Mark Camilleri has been adjourned to October after Cutajar, who was due to testify today, failed to attend for medical reasons.

Cutajar had sued for libel over a Facebook post of Camilleri’s, in which he alleged that the government MP had accepted payment from Yorgen Fenech in return for her defending him from corruption allegations while criticising the investigative work carried out by Daphne Caruana Galizia. Fenech is accused of having organised the murder of Caruana Galizia.

The Facebook post amplified a Camilleri that had made in his book A Rent-seeker’s Paradise, in which he stated that Fenech had been involved in an intimate relationship with Cutajar.

Camilleri claimed in his writing that Fenech "gave her corrupt money on the pretence she had helped him broker a property deal". The excerpt reads: "While Cutajar was enjoying her time with Fenech at work, she was pouring scorn on Daphne's memory both in parliament and abroad. Cutajar also opposed and challenged those who called for public inquiries into Daphne's murder whilst defending and apologising for the corruption of the Muscat government even after the 17 Black revelations."

After the case had been filed, Camilleri had published a full transcript of unedited WhatsApp conversations between the man accused of murder and the MP on his website, laying bare the lurid details of the pair’s relationship.

Cutajar had also failed to attend the previous sitting.

The case was adjourned to this morning for Cutajar's testimony. However when the case was called, her lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo informed Magistrate Rachel Montebello that their client was unable to attend for medical reasons, exhibiting a doctor’s note to this effect.

Cutajar has recently announced that she is expecting a child.