Accident at dawn in St Paul’s Bay leaves woman with grievous injuries
The police said the accident occurred when the woman lost control of her vehicle, and crashed into a wall.
A 36-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a crash in St. Paul’s Bay on Sunday morning.
The police said the accident happened in Telgħet ix-Xemxija at around 3:45am.
The accident occurred when the woman, residing in Mellieħa, lost control of her Nissan Qashqai, and crashed into a wall.
The victim was given immediate assistance by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
There, she was confirmed to be greviously injured.
Police investigations are ongoing.