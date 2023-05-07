menu

Accident at dawn in St Paul’s Bay leaves woman with grievous injuries

The police said the accident occurred when the woman lost control of her vehicle, and crashed into a wall.

7 May 2023, 10:07am
by Marianna Calleja
A 36-year-old woman has been hospitalised after a crash in St. Paul’s Bay on Sunday morning.

The police said the accident happened in Telgħet ix-Xemxija at around 3:45am.

The accident occurred when the woman, residing in Mellieħa, lost control of her Nissan Qashqai, and crashed into a wall. 

The victim was given immediate assistance by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. 

There, she was confirmed to be greviously injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

