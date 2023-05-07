Woman reverses car onto parked vehicle and bus stop, sustains serious injuries

A woman was injured on Sunday after she reversed into a parked car and bus stop in Ta’ Xbiex.

Police said that an accident occurred at around 2:30pm at riq il-Prinċipessa Margerita.

Its preliminary investigations show that the 48-year-old woman from Naxxar lost control of her Volkswagen Polo and reversed into a parked Suzuki Alto and a bus stop.

A medical team assisted the victim on site, and an ambulance took them to Mater Dei Hospital.

The woman suffered serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.