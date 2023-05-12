Paola man threatened LESA officers with imitation pistol in rubbish bag dispute

A man from Paola will be sentenced in the coming days after admitting to having threatened LESA officials with an imitation firearm over a littering fine.

65-year-old George Annati was arraigned under arrest before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit Inspector earlier on Friday.

The court was told how Thursday morning, Annati had reacted violently after being issued a ticket for littering by two plainclothes LESA officers who caught him dumping a garbage bag on a street corner..

Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri charged Annati with carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime against public servants who had been acting in the course of their duties, insulting and threatening the two LESA officials and violently resisting them.

The man is understood to have first warned the officers that if the bag was not going to be collected, he would empty it on the street, before proceeding to carry out his threat. After the ticket had been issued, he had returned to his garage, retrieved what appeared to be a pistol and put it to the head of one of the LESA officials, who had by then returned to their car.

The weapon was later found to be an imitation handgun.

A guilty plea was filed by Annati, who was defended by lawyer Josette Sultana, as legal aid.

The case was adjourned for sentencing, with Annati being granted bail in the interim period against a personal guarantee of €10,000. A protection order was also issued in favour of the officer he threatened.

Lawyer Ryan Ellul appeared represented LESA in the proceedings.