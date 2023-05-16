Man handed suspended sentence for the possession of a knuckle duster

A man has been sentenced after admitting to possession of a knuckle duster.

Jan Erik Marko Kaselaid, a 26-year-old Estonian man with no fixed address in Malta, was arraigned before magistrate Charmaine Galea on Tuesday, charged with being in the possession of a knuckle duster - a prohibited weapon under Maltese law.

Inspector Christian Cauchi, prosecuting, told the court that Kaselaid had been arrested yesterday morning after police officers found the weapon in his pocket in Triq il-Kavett, St. Paul’s Bay.

Lawyer Joseph Bonnici, appointed as legal aid defence counsel to assist the defendant, said the accused had only “found” the knuckleduster and was prepared to plead guilty. Inspector Cauchi informed the court that Kaselaid had cooperated with the police after being stopped by officers.

The magistrate informed the defence that the punishment for carrying a weapon in public without a police licence ranges from three months to 10 years in prison, depending on the weapon and other factors.

She explained that the court also had the option of suspending this punishment for a period of time, during which he would have to steer clear of trouble with the law.

In view of the man’s admission of guilt, Kaselaid was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for one year. The court also ordered the confiscation of the knuckle duster.