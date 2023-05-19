Motorcyclist grievously injured in a two car Żejtun collision

A 25-year-old man residing in St Paul’s Bay was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around 4:15pm in Sqaq San Anard, iż-Żejtun.

Preliminary investigations show a collision between a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim, a Fiat 500 driven by a 27-year-old Wied il-Għajn male resident, and a Toyota Tercel driven by a 19-year-old male residing in Żejtun.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.