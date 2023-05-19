menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in a two car Żejtun collision

A motorcyclist, 25, was hospitalised after suffering from grievous injuries

marianna_calleja
19 May 2023, 8:39am
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read

A 25-year-old man residing in St Paul’s Bay was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around 4:15pm in Sqaq San Anard, iż-Żejtun.

Preliminary investigations show a collision between a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim, a Fiat 500 driven by a 27-year-old Wied il-Għajn male resident, and a Toyota Tercel driven by a 19-year-old male residing in Żejtun.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
