menu

Woman dies after being rescued in Font Għadir bay, Sliema

A woman tragically lost her life after being discovered unconscious in the sea off Font Għadir in Sliem

marianna_calleja
20 May 2023, 5:19pm
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read
Woman Dies After Rescue in the Sea off Font Għadir, Sliema
Woman Dies After Rescue in the Sea off Font Għadir, Sliema

A Filipino woman tragically lost her life after being discovered unconscious in the sea off Font Għadir in Sliema. 

The incident occurred around 2:15 pm when a group of four women were swept into the water by powerful waves. While three of them managed to make it back to shore, one person remained unaccounted for.

The extent and nature of their injuries are currently pending investigation.

Police said that with the assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Department of Civil Protection, the fourth woman was recovered unconscious and taken to St Julian's by a rescue boat, from where she was rushed to hospital.

Later, she was unfortunately certified dead.

The three other girls were also taken to Mater Dei Hospital by several ambulances but the nature of the injuries are still pending.

The Police Magistrate Dr. Caroline Farrugia Frendo LL.D was informed about the case. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.