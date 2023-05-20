Woman dies after being rescued in Font Għadir bay, Sliema

A Filipino woman tragically lost her life after being discovered unconscious in the sea off Font Għadir in Sliema.

The incident occurred around 2:15 pm when a group of four women were swept into the water by powerful waves. While three of them managed to make it back to shore, one person remained unaccounted for.

The extent and nature of their injuries are currently pending investigation.

Police said that with the assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Department of Civil Protection, the fourth woman was recovered unconscious and taken to St Julian's by a rescue boat, from where she was rushed to hospital.

Later, she was unfortunately certified dead.

The three other girls were also taken to Mater Dei Hospital by several ambulances but the nature of the injuries are still pending.

The Police Magistrate Dr. Caroline Farrugia Frendo LL.D was informed about the case.

Police investigations are still ongoing.