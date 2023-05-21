Girl, 9, grievously injured after being hit by a van in Santa Luċija

A nine-year-old girl and a 43-year-old were grievously injured in separate accidents on Saturday.

Police said that on Saturday at around 6.45pm, the nine-year-old was hit by a Ford Transit Connect driven by a 43-year-old man from Qormi.

The accident occurred at Triq Dawret it-Torri in Santa Luċija.

Later, at around 9.30pm, a Filipino man from Pieta’ fell from the e-kick scooter he was riding at Triq il-Kukkanja, Santa Venera.

Police investigations are ongoing.