Illegally parked car led police to drug discovery, court told, as taxi driver is charged

A man with previous conviction for drug offences was back in court on Monday, accused of possession of cannabis and cocaine which police say appeared to be intended for sale.

Inspector Christian Cauchi arraigned Mohammed Kouruma, a 44-year-old taxi driver from the Ivory Coast, before magistrate Rachel Montebello earlier today, accused of aggravated possession of the substances.

He explained how at 9:30pm on 19 May, police officers on patrol in St. Paul’s Bay had noticed an illegally parked vehicle. When the officers approached it to have a closer look, they noticed a green substance thought to be cannabis inside the vehicle.

A subsequent search returned a number of sachets containing 14.44g of suspected cannabis, several sachets containing 6.97g of what are believed to be cocaine, a number of mobile phones and €370 in cash.

Kouruma pleaded not guilty to the charges, with his defence lawyers also requesting bail.

The prosecution objected to his release from arrest, pointing to the defendant’s conviction sheet and explaining that he had been released from prison earlier this year after serving time for similar charges. The police said there was a risk of him reoffending.

Lawyer Jose Herrera, defence counsel together with lawyer Kristina Camilleri DeGuara, argued that the amount of drugs and cash found in his possession was minimal and compatible with personal use. A subsequent search of his house did not return anything incriminating, added the lawyer.

Kouruma has lived in Malta for 12 years and worked full-time, and his previous conviction dated back to 2015, submitted the lawyer,

Camilleri DeGuara added that the defendant’s ties to Malta were made stronger by the fact that he had been living here for over a decade with his wife.

The court acceded to the request for bail and released the defendant, on condition that he surrender his passport and ID card, ordering him to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.

Bail was secured by a €4,000 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee.