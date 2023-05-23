menu

Elderly man grievously injured after car crashes into Siġġiewi front garden

Man, 74, hospitalised after a car he was in crashed into the front garden of a house in Siġġiewi

karl_azzopardi
23 May 2023, 8:49am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
File photo

A 74-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbug was grievously injured on Monday after a car he was in crashed into the front garden of a house in Siġġiewi.

Police said the car, a Toyota Starlet, was driven by a 23-year-old from Ħaż-Żabbar.

The accident happened at around 5:15pm, in Triq Blat il-Qamar, Siġġiewi.

The elderly passenger was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.