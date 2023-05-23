Elderly man grievously injured after car crashes into Siġġiewi front garden

A 74-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbug was grievously injured on Monday after a car he was in crashed into the front garden of a house in Siġġiewi.

Police said the car, a Toyota Starlet, was driven by a 23-year-old from Ħaż-Żabbar.

The accident happened at around 5:15pm, in Triq Blat il-Qamar, Siġġiewi.

The elderly passenger was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.