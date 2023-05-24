Motorcyclist, 55, grievously injured in Marsa accident

A 55-year-old motorcyclists from Bulgaria was grievously injured in a traffic accident at Triq il-Marsa, Marsa on Wednesday.

The police said the they were informed about the at around 7:15am.

Preliminary investigations showed the 55-year-old was driving a Kymco Agility motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 46-year-old from Msida.

A medical team took the 55-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.