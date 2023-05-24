Police investigating alleged carer abuse at Gozo church home for disabled persons

The Social Care Standards Authority has reported alleged abuse by two carers at Dar Arka to the police.

Inclusion minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said Agenzija Sapport and the Social Care Standards Authority (SCSA_ received confidential reports about the alleged abuse by the carers on a disabled person residing at the home.

The SCSA immediately launched an investigation in order to establish the facts.

Farrugia Portelli said the case has been passed on to the police, and investigations have been launched.

The two carers have since been suspended.

The Arka Foundation is a voluntary, non-governmental organization that promotes the welfare of people with special needs and their families.