Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Żejtun
Wednesday evening accident leaves 75-year-old with grievous injuries
A 75-year-old man from Żejtun was hospitalised on Wednesday after he was hit by a car.
Police said the accident happened at around 8pm, in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas, iż-Żejtun.
Preliminary investigations showed the elderly man was hit by a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 24-year-old from Mtarfa.
The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was certified as suffering from grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.