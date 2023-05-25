menu

Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Żejtun

Wednesday evening accident leaves 75-year-old with grievous injuries

karl_azzopardi
25 May 2023, 9:25am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 75-year-old man from Żejtun was hospitalised on Wednesday after he was hit by a car.

Police said the accident happened at around 8pm, in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas, iż-Żejtun.

Preliminary investigations showed the elderly man was hit by a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 24-year-old from Mtarfa.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was certified as suffering from grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
