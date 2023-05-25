Elderly man hospitalised after getting hit by car in Żejtun

A 75-year-old man from Żejtun was hospitalised on Wednesday after he was hit by a car.

Police said the accident happened at around 8pm, in Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas, iż-Żejtun.

Preliminary investigations showed the elderly man was hit by a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 24-year-old from Mtarfa.

The victim was administered first-aid at the site of the accident, and was certified as suffering from grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.