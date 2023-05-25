menu

Man grievously injured after a motorcycle and car collision

A man sustained grievous injuries following an accident in Ħ’Attard

marianna_calleja
25 May 2023, 2:33pm
by Marianna Calleja
A 44-year-old man, from Mellieħa, is grievously injured following an accident in Ħ’Attard.

The accident happened at Triq L-Imdina on Thursday morning.

According to police, a collision occurred between the victim who was driving a Suzuki and a Suzuki Swift driven by a 25-year-old woman also from Mellieħa.

A medical team assisted the man, who was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.        

There he was certified of sustaining grievous injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
