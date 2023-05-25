Man grievously injured after a motorcycle and car collision

A 44-year-old man, from Mellieħa, is grievously injured following an accident in Ħ’Attard.

The accident happened at Triq L-Imdina on Thursday morning.

According to police, a collision occurred between the victim who was driving a Suzuki and a Suzuki Swift driven by a 25-year-old woman also from Mellieħa.

A medical team assisted the man, who was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

There he was certified of sustaining grievous injuries

Police investigations are ongoing.