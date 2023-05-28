One year prison sentence and €4,000 fine after assaulting girlfriend and three police officers

A man has been handed a one-year prison sentence and fined €4,000 after confessing to causing minor injuries to his girlfriend and assaulting three police officers who had been dispatched to assist her.

27-year-old Jean Claude Hili, from Mellieħa, was charged with resisting arrest and attacking three policemen, issuing threats, and causing minor injuries to both his girlfriend and one of the officers.

He also faced charges of intimidating his partner, making threats against her, living off her earnings from prostitution, unlawful detention of an individual, possession of cannabis, cocaine, and heroin, as well as violating court orders.

Hili admitted to resisting arrest, issuing threats to the police officers, causing minor injuries to one officer and his girlfriend, possessing cocaine and heroin, and disregarding court rulings.

In presiding over the case, Magistrate Leonard Caruana noted that the girlfriend appeared evasive about the details of the incident and expressed a desire to forgive Hili.

She chose not to testify in order to avoid self-incrimination.

The magistrate emphasised that it is unacceptable for anyone to assault another person who is simply carrying out their duty.

"This offence carries even greater weight when committed against law enforcement officers, whose primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of society and those in need of assistance," the magistrate said.

Consequently, the court deemed a custodial sentence appropriate, sentenced Hili to one year in prison and fined €4,000 in relation to this case.