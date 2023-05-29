menu

Parked ambulance rolls onto Ħaż-Żebbuġ bypass after handbrake disengages

The ambulance belongs to a private company, and no one was injured in the accident

karl_azzopardi
29 May 2023, 12:43pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The ambulance was undergoing repairs at a nearby mechanic
An ambulance undergoing repairs at mechanic ended up hurtling downhill and into the Ħaż-Żebbuġ bypass, after its handbrake became disengaged.

The ambulance, belonging to a private company according to the police spokesperson, ended up on the centre strip dividing the bypass’ two lanes.

Police said no one was injured in the accident, and the ambulance will be removed shortly.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident.

