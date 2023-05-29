Parked ambulance rolls onto Ħaż-Żebbuġ bypass after handbrake disengages

An ambulance undergoing repairs at mechanic ended up hurtling downhill and into the Ħaż-Żebbuġ bypass, after its handbrake became disengaged.

The ambulance, belonging to a private company according to the police spokesperson, ended up on the centre strip dividing the bypass’ two lanes.

Police said no one was injured in the accident, and the ambulance will be removed shortly.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident.