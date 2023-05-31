Patrick Dalli insults Chief Justice in open court after son's drug trafficking statement deemed admissible

Patrick Dalli, husband to European Commissioner Helena Dalli, dramatically lashed out at Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti in a courtroom on Wednesday morning, after the judge deemed his son's statement regarding his drug trafficking charges admissible in court.

Their son, Jean-Marc Dalli, had been sentenced to jail in 2021 after being found guilty of trafficking ecstasy at a party in Paola in 2013.

Jean-Marc Dalli was 18 years old when he had been caught red-handed while handing over six ecstasy pills to another man outside a party at the old prisons in Corradino in September 2013.

The reasons behind the court’s judgement did not emerge in this morning's sentencing hearing, as the judge only read out the last few words of the judgement.

At that point, Patrick Dalli stood up and, in a loud voice, addressed the judge directly, demanding that he give a reason for his decision and for having taken so long to decide his son’s case.

“10 years to expunge!” exclaimed the man, referring to the defendant’s statement, which was a central issue in the case.

“You should be ashamed of yourself!” he shouted at the judge inside the packed courtroom, throwing a crumpled piece of paper at him, as court ushers struggled through the crowd to reach the angry father. The five-minute rant progressed to accusing the court of being part of a secret society.

“Mafia! Corruption, Freemasonry and Opus Dei!,” cried the man, his voice breaking with emotion as he was eventually bundled out of the courtroom. Even then, his shouts of “mafia” were heard to continue for a while.