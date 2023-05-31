Man hospitalised after attempting to jump from window onto balcony

A 57-year-old man was hospitalised after falling a height of one storey in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said the accident happened at around 7:45am, after the man tried to jump from a window onto a balcony at his residence after locking himself inside.

The accident happened in Triq il-Markiża Buġeja, San Pawl il-Baħar, and the man was was rushed to hospital. He is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.