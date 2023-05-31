menu

Man hospitalised after attempting to jump from window onto balcony

Man who locked himself out of his house, grievously injured after trying to jump from window onto his balcony

31 May 2023, 2:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 57-year-old man was hospitalised after falling a height of one storey in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said the accident happened at around 7:45am, after the man tried to jump from a window onto a balcony at his residence after locking himself inside.

The accident happened in Triq il-Markiża Buġeja, San Pawl il-Baħar, and the man was was rushed to hospital. He is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

