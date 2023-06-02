Birkirkara collision leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries

A collision between a motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta car on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara, has left a 25-year-old motorcyclist from Gudja with grievous injuries.

In the early hours of this morning, authorities were alerted to a traffic accident that took place on Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 7:10am, involved a collision between a motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta car, leaving the motorcyclist with grievous injuries. Police responded to the scene, and started a preliminary investigation.

According to initial findings, the motorcycle was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Gudja, while the Ford Fiesta was being driven by a 19-year-old man from San Pawl il-Baħar. The collision resulted in grievous injuries to the motorcyclist.

Emergency medical services were called to the site of the accident and provided immediate assistance. Subsequently, an ambulance transported the injured motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where medical professionals certified his injuries as grievous.

Police are investigating the case.