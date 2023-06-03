Woman loses control of car, vehicle plummets into nearby field
A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured after falling into a field with her car, on Friday night.
The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Infetti in Mdina around 8:15pm.
The woman, from Tarxien, lost control of the Peugeot 206 she was driving, causing the vehicle to plummet approximately 1.5 storeys into a nearby field. At the time of the accident, she was accompanied by a 22-year-old French national residing in Marsascala.
Both were assisted by civil protection officers and a medical team on site.
Later they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The man was certified to be suffering from slight injuries, the woman grievous.