Woman loses control of car, vehicle plummets into nearby field

A woman loses control of the Peugeot 206 she was driving in Mdina, causing the vehicle to plummet approximately 1.5 storeys into a nearby field

marianna_calleja
3 June 2023, 9:40am
by Marianna Calleja
A 23-year-old woman was grievously injured after falling into a field with her car, on Friday night.

The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Infetti in Mdina around 8:15pm.

The woman, from Tarxien, lost control of the Peugeot 206 she was driving, causing the vehicle to plummet approximately 1.5 storeys into a nearby field. At the time of the accident, she was accompanied by a 22-year-old French national residing in Marsascala.

A 22-year-old French national who lives in Marsascala was with her at the time.

Both were assisted by civil protection officers and a medical team on site.

Later they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. 

The man was certified to be suffering from slight injuries, the woman grievous.

