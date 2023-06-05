Diving incident claims man’s life near Manoel Island in Gżira
A 44-year-old Russian man died during a diving incident near Manoel Island in Gżira. The incident took place around 5.30pm.
The man was brought ashore by some people who were diving with him.
Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he passed away shortly after being admitted to the hospital.
Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has initiated an inquiry into the incident, while the police are conducting their investigation.