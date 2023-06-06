menu

Police looking for man behind St Paul’s Bay grocery shop theft

Man threatened employee with a knife before fleeing with a substantial amount of cash  

karl_azzopardi
6 June 2023, 11:39am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
The police are looking for a man behind a grocery shop theft in St Paul’s Bay on Monday evening.

The theft was carried out by a hooded man who threatened the shop’s 52-year-old female employee with a knife and demanded cash. He fled shortly after with a substantial amount of cash.

The incident happened at around 9:30pm in Triq ix-Xitwa, San Pawl il-Baħar.

Police are still searching for the alleged thief, and investigations are ongoing.

Duty magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has launched an inquiry.

