Worker suffers grievous injuries in Raħal Ġdid cherry picker accident

A 44-year-old man residing in Fgura was seriously injured on Tuesday while performing work on a cherry picker within a complex located in Raħal Ġdid.

The incident happened at around 3pm. When police arrived at the scene, preliminary investigations revealed that the worker had sustained injuries during the course of his duties.

A medical team was called on site, and an ambulance transported the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for medical attention.

Medical professionals at the hospital subsequently certified the worker's injuries as grievous.

Police investigations are underway.