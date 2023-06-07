Man reported missing, police appeal for information

Filip Stajkovic, a 30-year-old man from Serbia, has been reported missing to the police, who are asking the public for information on his whereabouts.

In a statement, the police said Stajkovic is of median stature and is frequently seen in Buġibba and St Paul’s Bay.

Anyone with information on Stajkovic and his whereabouts can speak to police, anonymously or otherwise, by calling Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

People can also go to their nearest police station to give information.