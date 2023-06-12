Men accused of Albert Rosso's 2005 murder in Marsaxlokk go on trial

The trial by jury of two men accused of shooting Albert Brian Rosso dead in Marsaxlokk 18 years ago has begun before Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera earlier this morning.

Rosso, 48, from Marsaxlokk, was shot dead in his hometown on October 10 2005, outside a house belonging to Anthony Bugeja, one of the men accused of his murder.

Bugeja, today 55 years old and 48-year-old Piero Di Bartolo, a Sicilian man living in Birżebbuġa, are now on trial, having been indicted over the murder in 2008.

Prosecutors say that Rosso’s killing was connected to a dispute over a fishing vessel owned by Rosso and Bugeja and on which Di Bartolo worked.

During the compilation of evidence, the Court of Magistrates was told that Bugeja had phoned Rosso, asking to visit his home in order to discuss business problems involving the fishing schooner Desiree, which was crewed by Di Bartolo. An argument had broken out, ending up with Bugeja fetching a firearm and firing several shots at Rosso, killing him “in the presence and in agreement with Di Bartolo,” according to the Bill of Indictment.

Rosso’s body had been placed in a sack and dumped at sea near the Freeport in Marsaxlokk, the prosecution had alleged. It was never recovered.

The men were indicted for Rosso’s murder, as well as for discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime, disposing of a body and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Defence lawyers for the two accused had subsequently successfully attacked the admissibility of the statements and declarations made by their clients.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono are representing Bugeja, with lawyer Roberto Montaldo appearing for Di Bartolo. Lawyer Stefano Filletti is parte civile.

Lawyers Angele Vella and Andrea Zammit from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting.