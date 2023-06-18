Multiple arrests in Gozo, after being found to be staying in Malta illegally
Several people were arrested on Sunday morning in Gozo after being found staying in Malta illegally
The police said in a statement that 36 people, from Ghana, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, and Liberia, were found during inspections in Gozo.
The police officers were accompanied by officials of the Detention Service.
The arrested people are being held in a detention centre while arrangements are made for their repatriation, the police said.