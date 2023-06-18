menu

Multiple arrests in Gozo, after being found to be staying in Malta illegally

marianna_calleja
18 June 2023, 12:54pm
by Marianna Calleja
People arrested taken away in a van of the Detention Service. (Photo: Uffiċċju tal-Komunikazzjoni, Il-Korp tal-Pulizija ta’ Malta)
Several people were arrested on Sunday morning after being found staying in Malta illegally.

The police said in a statement that 36 people, from Ghana, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, and Liberia, were found during inspections in Gozo.

The police officers were accompanied by officials of the Detention Service.

The arrested people are being held in a detention centre while arrangements are made for their repatriation, the police said. 

