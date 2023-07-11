Two men injured after argument in Marsaskala flat, police search for aggressor

An argument that broke out inside an apartment in Marsaskala ended with two men sustaining injuries that required surgical interventions, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Police are searching the area for an aggressor, who is believed to be armed.

The incident happened at around 6:45pm in Triq is-Sikka, which is a dead-end road close to St Thomas Tower.

The extent of the injuries is not yet known and police have yet to establish the weapon used by the aggressor. Neighbours in the area have not reported hearing any shots, suggesting that the injuries may have been caused by a knife or similar weapon.

Police are on site and forensic experts are scouring the apartment and neighbouring area for clues.

The police spokesperson said the two male victims have not yet been spoken to given that they are being operated in hospital. He added that there was blood inside the apartment.

It is unclear whether the victims or the aggressor lived in the apartment.

More to follow.