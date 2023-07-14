Construction site accident leaves 26-year-old man hospitalised with serious injuries

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday after falling from a storey height in a construction site in Rabat.

According to police, the accident happened at 5:30pm in a site at Triq Alessandro Curmy in Rabat.

The victim, a Syrian man living in Bormla, was working on the site when he fell and sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police and the OHSA are investigating.