Second construction site accident in 24 hours leaves man grievously injured

A second construction incident has left a 47-year-old man hospitalised for grievous injuries on Friday morning.

According to police, the accident happened at 8:00am at a site at Triq Inguanez in Rabat.

The victim, a Moroccan man living in San Ġwann, was working on the site when he fell and sustained grievous injuries.

Both the police and the OHSA are investigating.

This is the second occurrence of an incident of this nature within a 24-hour period after a 26-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries on Thursday evening.

The police said the man fell from a storey height at another construction site in Rabat.