Bar owner remanded in custody for alleged groping of teen employee

A bar owner has been detained in custody following allegations of groping a 16-year-old employee.

The court, respecting an order, refrained from publishing the accused individual's name.

The charges against the man include groping the girl, attempting to kiss her, and making unwelcome sexual advances.

The incident reportedly occurred between 1:00am and 3:00Pm on Saturday.

Prosecuting officers Danika Vella, a lawyer from the Attorney General's office, and police inspector Daryl Borg charged the man with subjecting the victim to immoral acts and sexual harassment.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Jose Herrera, and Marion Camilleri presented their arguments, stating that the police report, alleging inappropriate behaviour, was filed after their client confronted the girl about missing money from the bar's till.

They emphasised the possibility of a revenge motive behind the filing of the report and highlighted that the accused had no prior criminal record.

Magistrate Abigail Critien expressed concerns regarding the underage girl's upcoming testimony.

She feared that the accused might tamper with evidence or attempt to influence her testimony.

Consequently, she denied the request for bail and ordered that the man be held in custody.