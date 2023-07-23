Five to be charged with involuntary homicide of Jean Paul Sofia on Sunday evening

The five people arrested in connection with the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia, will be charged with his involuntary homicide on Sunday at 6pm.

They will also be charged with having grievously injured other people in front of Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The accused are two developers, a 37-year-old from Naxxar and a 38-year-old from Birkikara; two contractors aged 38 from Msida and Mosta and a 36-year-old architect from Żabbar.

According to reports the two developers are Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri, the architect is Adriana Zammit and one of the contractors is Miromir Milosovic.

The arrests took place late on Friday night, shortly after the police received a copy of the magisterial inquiry conclusion.

On Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced at Castille that he would be asking the AG to make the report public so that it can be published for the general public to read.

The inquiry which was concluded in the wake of a controversial refusal by Abela and the entire Labour parliamentary group, comes almost eight months after Sofia's death.