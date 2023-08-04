Tow truck collides with side of bus in Paola

A bus carrying passengers was involved in a traffic collision with a tow truck in Luqa street, Paola.

Police said a medical team was onsite to help any injured persons involved in the accident, but no one needed to be transferred to Mater Dei hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a Mitsubishi Canter utility vehicle, a tow truck, was involved in a side-by-side collision with the bus.

The accident happened at around 7:30am.

While some passengers sustained minor injuries, only one person sought medical attention at the Paola health centre for knee-related injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.