Tow truck collides with side of bus in Paola

Passengers sustain minor injuries after the bus they were in was involved in a traffic collision with a tow truck in Paola

marianna_calleja
4 August 2023, 6:16pm
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: Facebook / Malta Diżastru Totali!
A bus carrying passengers was involved in a traffic collision with a tow truck in Luqa street, Paola.

Police said a medical team was onsite to help any injured persons involved in the accident, but no one needed to be transferred to Mater Dei hospital. 

Preliminary investigations indicate that a Mitsubishi Canter utility vehicle, a tow truck, was involved in a side-by-side collision with the bus.

The accident happened at around 7:30am.

While some passengers sustained minor injuries, only one person sought medical attention at the Paola health centre for knee-related injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
