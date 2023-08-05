Man crushed by skip loader truck at Xewkija factory identified as Lorry Zerafa

A man was crushed to death by a skip loader truck in a Xewkija factory on Friday.

The police said 50-year-old Lorry Zerafa, from Nadur, had just stepped down from the vehicle he was operating, when it accidentally rolled backwards, crushing him.

Despite the swift response of a medical team and the Civil Protection, the injuries sustained by the victim proved fatal, and he was declared deceased on-site.

An official inquiry into the incident is being led by Duty Magistrate Brigitte Sultana.

Both the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are conducting thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding this event.