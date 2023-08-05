menu

Man crushed by skip loader truck at Xewkija factory identified as Lorry Zerafa

Lorry Zerafa, 50, from Nadur, was crushed to death by a skip loader truck in a Xewkija factory on Friday

marianna_calleja
5 August 2023, 10:41am
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read

A man was crushed to death by a skip loader truck in a Xewkija factory on Friday.

The police said 50-year-old Lorry Zerafa, from Nadur, had just stepped down from the vehicle he was operating, when it accidentally rolled backwards, crushing him. 

Despite the swift response of a medical team and the Civil Protection, the injuries sustained by the victim proved fatal, and he was declared deceased on-site.

An official inquiry into the incident is being led by Duty Magistrate Brigitte Sultana. 

Both the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are conducting thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding this event.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.