Off-duty officer apprehends fleeing motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Fgura

An off-duty police officer chases down and restrains a motorcyclist in Żabbar, after the rider struck a pedestrian and fled the scene

marianna_calleja
17 August 2023, 7:23pm
by Marianna Calleja
An off-duty police officer chased down and restrained a motorcyclist who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. 

The incident unfolded on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar at around 10:45am on Thursday.

The police said, the off-duty officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, was an eyewitness to the unsettling occurrence. 

A 20-year-old man from Senglea, identified as the motorcyclist, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle when he hit a 45-year-old woman from Żurrieq. 

The officer chased after the rider, imploring him to stop on multiple occasions. He finally managed to grab the rider's t-shirt, holding him down while promptly summoning backup to the scene.

The woman was rushed to Mater Dei. The severity of her injuries remains unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
