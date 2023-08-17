Off-duty officer apprehends fleeing motorcyclist after hit-and-run in Fgura

An off-duty police officer chased down and restrained a motorcyclist who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The incident unfolded on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar at around 10:45am on Thursday.

The police said, the off-duty officer, whose identity remains undisclosed, was an eyewitness to the unsettling occurrence.

A 20-year-old man from Senglea, identified as the motorcyclist, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle when he hit a 45-year-old woman from Żurrieq.

The officer chased after the rider, imploring him to stop on multiple occasions. He finally managed to grab the rider's t-shirt, holding him down while promptly summoning backup to the scene.

The woman was rushed to Mater Dei. The severity of her injuries remains unknown.

Police investigations are ongoing.