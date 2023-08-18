Argument outside Ta' Qali entertainment club leaves teen seriously injured

A teenager was seriously injured, in an argument outside an entertainment establishment in Ta' Qali on Friday.

Several people were involved in an argument, which broke at around 4:30am.

Two youths, both French, one 17 and another 18, were rushed to Mater Dei to be treated for their injuries.

Police confirmed that the 17-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the condition of the 18-year-old is still unknown.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.