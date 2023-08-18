menu

Argument outside Ta' Qali entertainment club leaves teen seriously injured

Two teenagers injured, one seriously, after an argument breaks outside an entertainment establishment in Ta' Qali on Friday morning

18 August 2023, 1:01pm
by Marianna Calleja
Mater Dei Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
A teenager was seriously injured, in an argument outside an entertainment establishment in Ta' Qali on Friday.

Several people were involved in an argument, which broke at around 4:30am.

Two youths, both French, one 17 and another 18, were rushed to Mater Dei to be treated for their injuries.

Police confirmed that the 17-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the condition of the 18-year-old is still unknown.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

