Argument outside Ta' Qali entertainment club leaves teen seriously injured
Two teenagers injured, one seriously, after an argument breaks outside an entertainment establishment in Ta' Qali on Friday morning
A teenager was seriously injured, in an argument outside an entertainment establishment in Ta' Qali on Friday.
Several people were involved in an argument, which broke at around 4:30am.
Two youths, both French, one 17 and another 18, were rushed to Mater Dei to be treated for their injuries.
Police confirmed that the 17-year-old suffered serious injuries, while the condition of the 18-year-old is still unknown.
A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.