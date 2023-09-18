Accused handed 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to stabbing man to death

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to imprisonment for 30 years after admitting to knifing a man to death in Marsa in July last year.

Ali Mahy Ezzo Saeed from Sudan pleaded guilty to wilful homicide before Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, to avoid a trial by jury and possible life sentence.

Saeed had stabbed Egyptian national Adri Mohammed four times in the chest, inflicting further stab wounds on his back and other parts of his body at around 6.30pm on 24 July 2022 in Triq Patri Felicjan Bilocca, Marsa.

Mohammed, 25, had died of his wounds soon after arriving at hospital.

Saeed had been prevented from escaping from the murder scene by bystanders who had pinned him down until the arrival of police, who then arrested him. He had initially denied charges of murder and carrying a knife in public without a licence, carrying a weapon during the commission of a crime and breaching the peace.

Eyewitnesses to the frenzied attack had described seeing a black male, Saeed, repeatedly stabbing a lighter skinned man who was shouting for help and telling him to stop.

One had run to the Marsa police station, only to find it empty. He had then called up the Ħamrun police station, requesting assistance.

Pathologists and medico-legal experts assisting the murder investigation concluded that Qassem had died of cardiac shock from a knife wound to the left side of his chest.

The motive behind the murder is not clear, although one witness told the court that the victim had been drinking before being attacked.

In handing down the 30-year sentence the judge described Saeed’s actions as “immeasurably barbaric.” He avoided a life sentence thanks to his early admission which had saved both the court’s and the court administration’s precious time as well as public funds.

He was also fined €116,47 for the knife offences, with the court also seizing all property and money belonging to the defendant. The court ordered the time Saaed had spent in preventive custody to be deducted from his sentence.

Inspectors Shaun Pawney and Roderick Spiteri had conducted the investigation. Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.