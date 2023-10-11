Police appeal for information about wanted man regarding court case

Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of Tristian Farrugia Tedesco, who is wanted in relation to an ongoing court case.

The police issued a statement on Wednesday urging anyone with information on Farrugia Tedesco to speak with the police.

People are encouraged to contact the police on Facebook or by calling the Police General Headquarters at 21224001 or 119.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the nearest police station and quote reference number 22/2023 when reporting any information related to Farrugia Tedesco's whereabouts.

The police said that people can choose to remain anonymous when providing information.