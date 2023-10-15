Man in police custody following double murder in Marsa
The couple were killed in the man’s garage in Marsa, as the victims are believed to be a man from Gudja and his partner.
Two people were killed in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa on Sunday morning.
The homicide occurred at around 9:30 am, as the victims are believed to be a man from Gudja and his partner.
The couple were killed in the man’s garage in Marsa, and one man is currently in police custody.
Police and medical teams are currently on the scene.
More information to follow