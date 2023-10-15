menu

Man in police custody following double murder in Marsa

The couple were killed in the man’s garage in Marsa, as the victims are believed to be a man from Gudja and his partner. 

matthew_farrugia
15 October 2023, 11:26am
by Matthew Farrugia

Two people were killed in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa on Sunday morning. 

The homicide occurred at around 9:30 am, as the victims are believed to be a man from Gudja and his partner. 

The couple were killed in the man’s garage in Marsa, and one man is currently in police custody.

Police and medical teams are currently on the scene. 

More information to follow

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
